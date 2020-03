Fotos: Hallan narcotúnel que pasaba por debajo de muro fronterizo en Arizona

This week, the #YumaSector #USBP discovered an incomplete cross-border tunnel on the west side of San Luis, Arizona. We will continue to interdict illicit activity wherever it may be, above ground, or below. https://t.co/Uaea8GCCo6 @CBP pic.twitter.com/6yAcUzQJ4P

— CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) March 25, 2020