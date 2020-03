Kim Kardashian es duramente criticada por intentar lucrar con el coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

To support Mothers and Children in need during this time, I’m proud to announce @SKIMS is committed to donating $1M to families affected by COVID-19. On Monday, we will restock the collection we first launched with, and in doing so, be able to help bring relief to those affected by this pandemic. Shop the Solutionwear restock on March 30 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST. Photo: #VanessaBeecroft