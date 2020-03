Un cliente de un popular restaurante de Florida dejó una propina de $10 mil para ayudar al personal en la crisis del coronavirus

ACT OF KINDNESS: An anonymous diner left behind a $10,000 tip at Skillets in North Naples.

“He said I want each person in this restaurant to get $500. The manager distributed it to all the employees,” said Ross Edlund, the restaurant’s owner. https://t.co/fXrAGVMQmM

