Estudiantes crean máscaras con impresión 3D para usarlas en los hospitales

Last night Florida reported that the state has 4,246 active cases of coronavirus.

There will be many more reported tonight.

This is a photo of New Smyrna Beach this afternoon.

Why are there people there?

Because @GovRonDeSantis still won’t shut down the state.

Any questions? pic.twitter.com/4Ncdni9bMP

— Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) March 29, 2020