Trabajadores de Instacart y Amazon denuncian sus condiciones laborales

.@amazon workers walked off the job today in Staten Island- I’m standing with them @MaketheRoadNY @nychange Amazon needs to close down until each worker has the protections they deserve #supportAmazonworkers share love for the engine that’s delivering your stuff. ✊🏽@NYCCouncil38 pic.twitter.com/y9dXGZx802

— 🦋Carlos Menchaca 萬齊家 (@cmenchaca) March 30, 2020