El gobernador de Connecticut informó que un recién nacido murió de coronavirus

🆕UPDATE: Since yesterday, an additional 429 Connecticut residents tested positive for #COVID19, bringing the total to 3,557.

766 people have been hospitalized and there have been 85 fatalities.

More than 16,600 tests have been conducted statewide.

— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 1, 2020