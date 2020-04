Arrestan a dos jóvenes latinos de Miami que robaban los cheques de ayuda de Trump por el coronavirus

QUARANTINE RESPONSE TEAM: Gearing up and ready to respond to calls of people who recently arrived from from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut & Louisiana who must quarantine for 14 days. If you know of someone who may be in violation, please call MBPD at 305.673.7901. #StayHome pic.twitter.com/6faAhoZQEI

— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) April 7, 2020