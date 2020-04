La estudiante latina de enfermería que inventó el gel antibacterial que ayuda a salvar vidas del coronavirus

Womxn not to (anony) miss!

LUPE HERNANDEZ

A student nurse in 1966, she called an invention hotline to patent the idea of… Hand sanitizer. Thank you Lupe!#Lupehernandez #handsanitizer #latina #superwomen https://t.co/IxMNKmbt1S

— Anonymous Is A Woman (@AIAWTheatreCo) March 23, 2020