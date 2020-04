Chiquis Rivera agradecida y posando de espalda para resaltar la retaguardia

View this post on Instagram

@fashionnova FashionNovaPartner – Feeling grateful. 🤍✨ 1. For the rain, because it’s cleansing. 2. For my yellow house- the roof over my head. 3. For nature because it’s proof that God truly does exist! What are you grateful for? (Jenicka taught me this, btw) Outfit and beanie from #FashionNova