“Nunca olvidaré de dónde vengo y quién soy”: Emerson, figura del Betis, donó canastas básicas a gente de la favela donde creció

Emerson (on loan at Betis) donated 150 baskets of food for the families of the Ermelino Matarazzo favelas, the Sao Paulo neighborhood in which he grew up in. He'll also donate 100 baskets for people fighting poverty in the town of Americana, in Sao Paulo pic.twitter.com/g6MFau5hnD

