Fotos impactantes: Cayó granizo del tamaño de toronjas y pelotas de béisbol en el suroeste de Texas

1-minute #GOES16/#GOESeast Infrared images of the thunderstorm that produced giant hail (up to 4.0" in diameter) in and around Del Rio, Texas: https://t.co/VDrEiG2htr Coldest cloud-top infrared brightness temperatures were -74ºC. #TXwx pic.twitter.com/x61Bz5X8gg

— Scott Bachmeier (@CIMSS_Satellite) April 12, 2020