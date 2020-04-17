Actividades de Los Ángeles para hacer desde casa este fin de semana

Los museos de la ciudad traen diversas actividades para entretener a las familias en casa y acercarlos a la cultura
Actividades de Los Ángeles para hacer desde casa este fin de semana
La popular calle Rodeo Drive de Beverly Hills totalmente vacía durante la pandemia del COViD-19.
Foto: ETIENNE LAURENT / EFE
Por: Redacción

La orden “Más seguros en casa” y la pandemia del coronavirus hizo que todos los museos de la ciudad de Los Ángeles cerraran sus puertas al público.

Sin embargo, las instituciones de arte se reinventaron y han creado actividades culturales para realizar en familia desde el hogar durante la cuarentena.

El museo de arte moderno The Broad, el zoológico de Los Ángeles, el Museo de Historia Natural y el museo de autos Petersen, entre otros, tienen planeadas actividades para este fin de semana.

El zoológico empezará transmisiones en vivo este 18 de abril a la 1:00 p.m. en su perfil de Facebook con un artista que enseñará clases de dibujo. Las sesiones del museo se enfocaran en dibujar especies en peligro de extinción durante las próximas semanas.

Por su parte el Museo de Historia Natural anunció su programa NHMLAC Connects, para abrir el museo de forma digital. Con el programa ofrecen diversas actividades en línea ideales para mantenerse en contacto con el aprendizaje a través de la historia natural del planeta.

El museo de automóviles Petersen tendrá un tour digital el sábado a las 11:00 am, entre otros, donde enseñaran “Los peores fracasos de autos de todos los tiempos”. Las personas pueden registrarse en línea para las actividades gratuitas en la página del museo.

Por su parte, el museo de arte moderno The Broad tiene una serie de tutoriales en línea llamados “Family Workshop at home” donde diversos artistas enseñan técnicas de arte para aprender y practicar en casa.

View this post on Instagram

Create your own tapestry to hang on your wall! This week’s family art activity is inspired by the works of Nigerian-based artist El Anatsui, who creates large metallic tapestries out of repurposed materials including bottle caps, aluminum commercial packaging, and copper wire. Anatsui twists and folds these materials together to resemble African kente cloth, which is made by weaving narrow strips of fabric into a whole patchworked piece of cloth. For the artist, as the son and brother of professional kente weavers, the kente cloth has both personal meaning and symbolic power. — Special thanks to Leading Partner @eastwestbank.us and supporting partner @landroverusa. #TakeABreakWithLandRover #TheBroadFromHome

A post shared by The Broad (@thebroadmuseum) on

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Sumate a las más de 300,000 personas que reciben nuestros boletines día a día

Suscríbete gratis
Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?