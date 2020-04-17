Actividades de Los Ángeles para hacer desde casa este fin de semana

La orden “Más seguros en casa” y la pandemia del coronavirus hizo que todos los museos de la ciudad de Los Ángeles cerraran sus puertas al público.
Sin embargo, las instituciones de arte se reinventaron y han creado actividades culturales para realizar en familia desde el hogar durante la cuarentena.
El museo de arte moderno The Broad, el zoológico de Los Ángeles, el Museo de Historia Natural y el museo de autos Petersen, entre otros, tienen planeadas actividades para este fin de semana.
El zoológico empezará transmisiones en vivo este 18 de abril a la 1:00 p.m. en su perfil de Facebook con un artista que enseñará clases de dibujo. Las sesiones del museo se enfocaran en dibujar especies en peligro de extinción durante las próximas semanas.
We’ll be LIVE on Facebook on Saturday, 4/18, at 1 p.m. PDT with artist and animal lover @briankesinger, who will be showing viewers how to draw a magnificent California condor. It’s the first in a series of Endangered Species Draw-Along events with Brian, where he’ll also be drawing the peninsular pronghorn (on April 25), mountain yellow-legged frog (May 2), and Angela, the baby gorilla (May 9). Mark your calendars! ⏰🗓
Por su parte el Museo de Historia Natural anunció su programa NHMLAC Connects, para abrir el museo de forma digital. Con el programa ofrecen diversas actividades en línea ideales para mantenerse en contacto con el aprendizaje a través de la historia natural del planeta.
With 𝗡𝗛𝗠𝗟𝗔𝗖 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘀, we’re opening new doors to all things natural history. Think social distancing with dinosaurs and mammoths, and connecting with nature and community science right in your own backyard! • Go behind the scenes with our scientists • Read about L.A.’s wildest inhabitants • Learn crafts and access school curriculum at home ..And still more to come! Get connected now at NHMLAC.org/connects, or via #LinkInBio.
El museo de automóviles Petersen tendrá un tour digital el sábado a las 11:00 am, entre otros, donde enseñaran “Los peores fracasos de autos de todos los tiempos”. Las personas pueden registrarse en línea para las actividades gratuitas en la página del museo.
Does this one really need any explaining? We sure hope not. The iconic DMC DeLorean, as seen in Back to the Future, is on display on the first floor in our Hollywood Dream Machines exhibit. Which scene(s) in the BTTF franchise are your favorites? Let us know in the comments below! 📸@iamted7 #backtothefuture #delorean #youmadeatimemachineoutofadelorean #thepetersen #petersenmuseum
Por su parte, el museo de arte moderno The Broad tiene una serie de tutoriales en línea llamados “Family Workshop at home” donde diversos artistas enseñan técnicas de arte para aprender y practicar en casa.
Create your own tapestry to hang on your wall! This week’s family art activity is inspired by the works of Nigerian-based artist El Anatsui, who creates large metallic tapestries out of repurposed materials including bottle caps, aluminum commercial packaging, and copper wire. Anatsui twists and folds these materials together to resemble African kente cloth, which is made by weaving narrow strips of fabric into a whole patchworked piece of cloth. For the artist, as the son and brother of professional kente weavers, the kente cloth has both personal meaning and symbolic power. — Special thanks to Leading Partner @eastwestbank.us and supporting partner @landroverusa. #TakeABreakWithLandRover #TheBroadFromHome
