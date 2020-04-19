Drew Barrymore confiesa la razón por la que ha llorado todos los días en esta cuarentena

Como otros millones de padres alrededor del mundo, Drew Barrymore se encuentra enfrentándose al reto de educar a sus hijos desde casa a consecuencia de la contingencia por coronavirus.
Sin embargo, en un video reciente compartido en sus redes, la icónica actriz ha confesado públicamente que lloró durante varios días por tener que enfrentarse a dicho reto, el cual le ha costado mucho.
Thank you @zannarassi for asking me and @flowerbeauty to be a part of this! Thank you @savannahguthrie and @todayshow for helping us get the word out about #TheBeautyUnited – providing crucial PPE to hotspot areas. Help us reach our goal! Link in bio to learn more about this program I am proud to be a part of. @TheBeautyUnited #FrontLineRespondersFund
El video corresponde a una entrevista que concedió para el “Today Show”, donde reveló que educar a sus dos hijos pequeños, Olive de siete años y Frankie de cinco, le ha causado mucha frustración por su dificultad para enseñarles todas las materias, combinada con la ansiedad del encierro durante la cuarentena.
The following is a dialogue between me and my daughter… ME: Olive will you take pictures for the @theststyle photoshoot. Its for a magazine people work for years to shoot for! OLIVE: Why are you asking me to shoot you mom? And who normally shoots you? ME: A photographer. But right now, the world is in a crazy place. Everything is an opportunity to do things differently! So what do you say? Do you want to be my photographer? OLIVE:I’m honored to be your photographer. I like taking pictures, so thank you. ME: Do you promise not to shoot me from below? OLIVE: Yes. And then you won’t look like you have a very big chin ME: Oh no, I’m worried about looking like I have NO chin! When @theststyle and I talked about doing this piece, months ago, it was supposed to be about the fact that @flowerbeauty was expanding @superdrug and then it became an even more involved and personal piece …. and wait til you see what it evolved into… ready … wait for it…
