Drew Barrymore confiesa la razón por la que ha llorado todos los días en esta cuarentena

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @zannarassi for asking me and @flowerbeauty to be a part of this! Thank you @savannahguthrie and @todayshow for helping us get the word out about #TheBeautyUnited – providing crucial PPE to hotspot areas. Help us reach our goal! Link in bio to learn more about this program I am proud to be a part of. @TheBeautyUnited #FrontLineRespondersFund