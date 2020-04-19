Khloé Kardashian publica foto de Kourtney en sensual ropa interior blanca

La menor del trío de las hermanitas Kardashian quiso rendirle un pequeño tributo a la mayor de ellas, Kourtney Kardashian, por motivo de su cumpleaños y para eso, publicó una serie de fotos muy sexy de la misma entre ellas, una bastante insinuante.
Kourtney aparece sentada en el piso de un baño con una ropa interior blanca y de encaje que le resalta muy bien su bronceada piel. Ésta ha sido la Kardashian que menos impacto ha tenido entre los seguidores de la dinastía, a excepción de las grandes polémicas que ha protagonizado como su divorcio con Scott Disick o su más reciente pelea hasta los golpes con su hermana Kim Kardashian.
Aquí les dejamos la espectacular foto que publicó Khloé Kardashian y donde aparece Kourtney en paños menores.
Happy birthday my beautiful @kourtneykardash!!! In any lifetime I would have found a way to have you in my life forever! I can’t imagine my life without you, nor would I ever want to imagine that. You and I have an incredible rare bond that no matter what, it can never be broken. (Yep! You’re stuck with me!) You are my best friend, one of the rare few I can count on most in my life. I know that so many people go through life without their sister as their best friend. That thought alone breaks my heart. Thank God I was blessed with the most incredible siblings I could dream of. Honestly, without you my life would be boring, not as full and my life would always feel as if something was missing. Today and every day, I pray that your soul is covered in love and from your core, I pray that you’re happy! You deserve only magical things! In all of the lifetimes before and in all of the lifetimes after, I will love you! To the happiest of birthdays my sister!! Jane, I love you!
