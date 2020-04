Volkswagen lanza convocatoria para diseñar el ID.3 2050

View this post on Instagram

Cre­ate your ID.3: Volk­swa­gen in­vites de­sign­ers to take part in com­pe­ti­tion on In­sta­gram @klausbischoffvwgroupdesign Head of Volkswagen Design, launches a design competition today on Instagram inviting all professionals, up-and-coming automotive designers to design the ID.3 for 2050 the winning design will be 3D-printed on a scale of 1:4. Rules : Hatchback body style, wheel max; 20 inches, STL file. Designers are expected to design their versions of the Volkswagen ID.3 of 2050, upload the pictures unto their personal accounts (as feed post) and use the official hashtag #volkswagendesign2050. Sir Klaus will personally select 3 favourite designs together with his design team and the winners will be invited to Wolfsburg. Deadline : May 18th, 12 noon (German time) #volkswagen #vw #cardesign #cars #challenge #design #automotivedesign #transportationdesign #cardesigncommunity #cardesignerscommunity