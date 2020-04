VIDEO: La excesiva fuerza bruta de un policía durante la detención de un menor de edad en Rancho Cordova, California

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday a Rancho Cordova Police Officer used extreme excessive force on a 14 year old boy. There is not one reason that validates a full size armed man, to sit on, punch, and try and break the arms of a child. Watching him push his head on the curb by his neck was traumatizing for me. Can’t imagine how this child feels right now. We are in communication with the family and will share our steps as we take them.