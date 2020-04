Kate Hudson presume con orgullo sus habilidades para depilarse con cera la zona íntima

View this post on Instagram

It’s international women’s day and I know it’s a day to celebrate each other but it got me thinking that we still have a lot to do! I know almost every woman out there has moments in life AND business where they know they are being dismissed, demeaned, minimized… these are the reasons why empowering and encouraging each other is so vital. We need each other’s support. I feel so lucky to have so many wonderful women that are always ready to be there when I’m feeling like I need that extra love. So lets make sure we all have each other‘s back! Happy #internationalwomensday2020 to all the incredible ladies out there! (This tee free with any purchase today @fabletics ) 💕