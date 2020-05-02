Amor en las alturas: los enormes jugadores de la NBA con sus parejas que parecen diminutas

¿Alguna vez han imaginado salir con alguien que mida más que la puerta de tu apartamento? ¿Que no quepa en tu coche? ¿Que tenga que mandarse a hacer un coche especial debido a su altura? Pues estas chicas, sí.

Para muchas de las parejas de la NBA la diferencia de altura simplemente es increíble, como o demuestran estas, algunas de las más célebres parejas de los basquetbolista más famosos del mundo:

Shaquille O’Neal y Nicole Alexander

Chris Bosh y su esposa Adrienne

De Andre Jordan & Amber Alvarez

Tristan Thompson y Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian is torn over whether to choose her ex Tristan Thompson as her sperm donor for her second child.⁰⁰

🗣If you were going to have another baby, would you want them to be genetic siblings? pic.twitter.com/A8NNVKUWR9

— The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) April 27, 2020