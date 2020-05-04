En bikini, Sarah Kohan presume sus curvas y su bronceado, extrañando Tonga

Durante la cuarentena, Sarah Kohan no deja de extrañar los días en los que podía ir a la playa y posar con sexys bikinis; así lo dio a conocer una vez más, en una foto que la muestra en la isla de Tonga, uno de sus lugares favoritos.
Tonga Archives. This will be my second year without going and I miss it so much!! I need some pregnancy safe workout recommendations… I am not feeling sick this time around like I was with Noah and want to stay active.. otherwise recovery from 2 back to back pregnancies will definitely not be fun 😅
Junto a la imagen, la esposa del futbolista Javier “Chicharito” Hernández escribió: “Archivos de Tonga. Este será mi segundo año sin ir, y lo extraño tanto!! Necesito algunas recomendaciones de ejercicios seguros durante el embarazo…”
La bella modelo australiana también comentó que, a diferencia de cuando esperaba a su bebé Noah, ahora se encuentra con energía: “…No me siento tan mal como cuando esperaba a Noah, y quiero estar activa…de otra forma la recuperación de dos embarazos, uno detrás de otro, definitivamente no será divertida 😅”.
Happy international women’s day. This year has meant a lot to me being a woman (having birthed my beautiful baby boy). Balance is something I am working towards this year and as a woman I have found challenging however we are all capable of working and accomplishing whatever we set our minds to – whether that be growing as an individual, being a mum, lover, friend, creative, dreamer, goal setter, traveller and everything in between. So here is to hoping we can have it all 🤎
