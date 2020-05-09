Conor McGregor presume reloj edición limitada de $100,000 dólares

Solo se fabricaron 25 de los lujosos relojes
Conor McGregor.
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Conor McGregor presumió su último lujo en Instagram: Un reloj de aproximadamente $100,000 dólares.

El irlandés pagó tal cantidad para tener su propio modelo Patek Philippe, uno de los 25 fabricados y apodados ‘The Hulk’.

McGregor mostró su nuevo accesorio en un video de él abriendo la elegante caja de roble para revelar el impresionante reloj verde (desliza para ver todas las fotos).

New watch alert!!! #TheHulk Patek Philipe in platinum and honey comb green! With diamond and crocodile strap. 1 of just 25 made, and yes you guessed it. I’m number 12, certified. They will also never utilise this colour scheme again, such was the difficulty in levelling it out all through the dial. Incredible! 25 of these only made and all specifically for Ireland’s Weir and sons jewellers. Due to their long standing partnership with Patek, but more so their great year of sales for the brand. In other words… my purchases lol. The first time in Weir and Sons rich history to be bestowed with such an honour, and it’s truly been my pleasure 🇮🇪 @patekphilippe @weirandsons @crumlinboxingclubofficial

McGregor escribió: “¡Nueva alerta de reloj! #TheHulk Patek Philipe en platino y verde! Con diamantes y correa de cocodrilo. 1 de los 25 hechos, y sí, lo adivinaste. Soy el número 12, certificado.

“Tampoco volverán a utilizar este esquema de color, tal fue la dificultad de nivelarlo en todo el dial. ¡Increíble!

“25 de estos solo se fabricaron y todos específicamente para los joyeros Weir and Sons de Irlanda.”

Patek Philippe fabrica algunos de los relojes más caros del mundo: siete de los diez mejores vendidos son fabricados por los fabricantes suizos y los otros tres de Rolex.

