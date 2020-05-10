El video de Kris Jenner jugando tenis en diminuto bikini rosa que está rompiendo Instagram

De cara a la celebración del día de las madres, Kendall Jenner quiso compartir con sus millones de seguidores un video totalmente inédito de su madre, la matriarca del clan, Kris Jenner.
En dichas imágenes, la famosa ex esposa de Caitlyn Jenner se muestra varios años atrás jugando tenis con un diminuto bikini rosa, exponiendo la espectacular anatomía que poseía.
“Te amo madre”, escribió la modelo en la publicación que pronto superaría las 5 millones de reproducciones además de miles de comentarios halagándola.
Happy Mother’s Day!! To my mother, MJ, thank you for teaching me to be the best mother I can be, through the lessons you instilled in me as a mother, friend and mentor. I could not have asked for a more amazing mother and I love you so much. Being a mother is the most incredible blessing, and I thank all of my kids for giving me the opportunity to love, teach, grow, and learn as a mommy and a grandmother. Seeing my babies become mothers has brought me so much joy and I thank God for my family every day. To my beautiful daughters who are moms, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kylie, I am so proud of you today and every day!! To all the moms, moms-to-be, aunts, godmothers, sisters, friends and mother figures out there who hold their families together in the best times and during the challenging times, let’s celebrate you today! #HappyMothersDay ❤️
Pero Kendall no es la primera en hacer algo parecido, ya que apenas días atrás Kim Kardashian también compartió una postal del cuerpazo de su mamá con otro atrevido bikini, en esa ocasión de color amarillo.
