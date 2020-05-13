Khloé Kardashian explota contra ‘asqueroso’ rumor sobre embarazo con su ex Tristan Thompson

"La gente jura que sabe todo de mí, incluyendo mi útero"

Khloé Kardashian es una mujer con cautela y no es de las famosas explosivas pero un rumor la hizo explotar. La hermana de Kim Kardashian fue involucrada en un rumor que apuntaba a que estaría esperando un segundo bebé de su ex Tristan Thompson.

“Yo casi no uso las plataformas sociales en estos días y esta es una de las razones principales de porque me alejo”, escribió en su primer mensaje. “Estoy asqueada por todas las cosas que estoy viendo. La gente jura que sabe todo de mí, incluyendo mi útero. Asco“.

I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

“Las cosas asquerosas que están diciendo de mí sobre un RUMOR… he visto muchas cosas hirientes sobre mi por una historia falsa y si fuera verdad… ES MI VIDA, NO LA DE USTEDES“, continuó la famosa.

The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

“Chistoso que selectivos son con quien y como otras personas tienen que vivir sus vidas”, siguió. “Yo creo que la gente se debería de enfocar en sus propias vidas y familias, poner esa energía en algo para ayudar en este momento en el cual vivimos y proyectar algo positivo en lugar de cosas feas”.