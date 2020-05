Cuestionan el “estado crítico” de Rey Mysterio: ¿Su lesión en el ojo es real o una farsa?

View this post on Instagram

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio has not signed a new contract with the company. However, Dave Meltzer did confirm on Twitter that Rey probably 'isn't going anywhere' at this moment in time. Despite still not inking a new deal, Mysterio isn't expected to leave the company as he supposedly doesn't want to do anything to ruin his son Dominick's chances of being signed by WWE in the future. This contract situation is why Mysterio had his eye rammed into the steel steps by Seth Rollins on last week's episode of Raw. The idea being that if Mysterio chooses to stay put he'll have a ready made feud with Rollins to jump into, but if he opts to leave he will be easily explained off television due to the nature of his injury. A similar approach was used with Matt Hardy earlier in the year. WWE gave an update on Mysterio's storyline status this week by saying, 'Doctors cannot properly assess the damage to his retina until the swelling subsides, as Rey is currently at-risk for infection.' Could this be the end of the line for Mysterio in WWE? Or will he finish up his career in Vince McMahon's company? Stay tuned for more Mysterio updates in the coming weeks. – Yaz