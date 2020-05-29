Dicen que la colección de joyas de Meghan Markle es superior a la de Lady Di

Gracias al libro “…And What Do You Do?” del año 2019, escrito por Norman Baker se cree que los duques de Sussex le deben al Reino Unido alrededor de 2.4 millones de libras esterlinas -$2.9 millones de dólares-, gracias a la renovación que realizaron a la residencia Frogmore Cottage del Castillo de Windsor, en donde vivieron los primeros meses de su matrimonio.
Pero en dicho escrito también se ha revelado que la duquesa de Sussex posee una colección de joyas que supera a las de Lady Di, madre del príncipe Harry. Se dice entonces que este monto no solo se utilizó para la remodelación de dicha propiedad, sino también para comprarle una colección de joyas más extensa a Markle, según expuso la revista ELLE.
Se argumenta también que desde que Meghan se casó con Harry -19 de mayo de 2018- la duquesa de Sussex ha adquirido más de 91 piezas de joyería, colección que incluye los regalos realizados por su esposo y la mismísima reina Isabel II.
El valor de todo esto asciende presuntamente a 600 mil libras esterlinas, es decir $739 mil dólares.
Pocos saben a ciencia cierta si la colección de joyas de Meghan Markle supera o no a la de Lady Di, sin embargo hay que señalar que la duquesa de Sussex usa pocas joyas en sus apariciones públicas, a excepción del día de su boda que sí llevó una corona con un brazalete a juego. Sin embargo, más allá de dicha celebración, ella tiene a llevar accesorios más bien pequeños y poco llamativos.
View this post on Instagram
👰🏻❤️ @meghanmarkle_official — Clare Waight Keller, the designer of Meghan's iconic silk gown, reminisced on Instagram Thursday about the final fittings weeks before the former actress' wedding ceremony. “The Royal Wedding Dress – Two years ago today I was in the final fittings for a very secret dress," Keller wrote in a caption accompanying several photos from the historic day. "So many emotions were running through me during those months leading up to the big day." Keller said that for Meghan's dress, "purity and simplicity" were the guiding principles of the design. The pair worked together for six months to craft the boat neck, long-sleeved dress complete with a 16-foot long veil. Keller has previously shared that being part of Meghan's wedding to Harry in such an integral way “will truly be the most memorable moment” in her career. @clarewaightkeller #meghanmarkle #meghanmarklestyle #meghanmarklefans
View this post on Instagram
OMG 😍 @meghanmarkle_official ❤️— Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are attending the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London. The couple were there to honour the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year.
View this post on Instagram
Meghan’s outfit at the visit of the Canada House in London is gorgeous 😍 @meghanmarkle_official Meghan was absolutely glowing while wearing a chic, monochromatic outfit complete with a turtleneck sweater (Massimo Dutti), a matching brown, sleek midi slip skirt (also from Massimo Dutti) paired with a Reiss camel wool coat, and satin, pointed-toe Jimmy Choo pumps.
View this post on Instagram
😍😍 @meghanmarkle_official Meghan marks the end of her maternity leave with a public work engagement celebrating the launch of her new clothing collection supporting the charity Smart Works. She arrived to the event at London's flagship John Lewis store wearing a white button-down shirt and black trousers from the range, accented with a thin brown belt. She completed the ensemble with tan suede pumps, layered gold bracelets, and earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana. ✨
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email