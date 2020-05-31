Prenden fuego a edificio donde vendían esclavos en North Carolina

Un inmueble con mucha historia
Prenden fuego a edificio donde vendían esclavos en North Carolina
Foto: KMayner78/Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
Por: Redacción

Una cuenta pendiente con la historia.

Manifestantes en Lafayetteville, North Carolina, prendieron fuego al edificio donde se llevó a cabo el comercio de esclavos por varios años en esa región.

Relacionado: Queman el edificio del club latino donde trabajaron George Floyd y el policía Derek Chauvin

Imágenes en redes sociales muestran a los manifestantes, que exigen justicia por el asesinato de George Floyd y el fin del racismo en Estados Unidos, quemar el sábado inmueble conocido como Market House. En ese punto se vendieron esclavos entre 1790 y 1865, por lo que siempre ha sido un símbolo del racismo en EEUU.

De acuerdo con información, el fuego en el Market House fue contenido a las 8:00 p.m. Los manifestantes quebraron los cristales de las ventanas.

Otro video muestra que un hombre se prendió fuego a sí mismo cuando intentaba iniciar el incendio.

El Market House fue construido en 1832 después de un incendio en el punto donde alguna vez estuvo la legislatura estatal. Activistas han solicitado su demolición debido al pasado esclavista y lo que representa para la comunidad afroamericana.

El edificio fue declarado Monumento histórico nacional en 1973.

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Sumate a las más de 300,000 personas que reciben nuestros boletines día a día

Suscríbete gratis
Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?