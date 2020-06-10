Conoce la lista de famosas como Kendall Jenner que donarán ropa de sus armarios

Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Irina Shayk y Ashley Graham, entre otras personalidades del mundo de la moda, han abierto sus armarios para donar varias prendas que se subastarán con el objetivo de recaudar fondos que irán destinados a la Asociación Nacional para el Progreso de las Personas de Color, más conocida por sus siglas en inglés NAACP, y distintas organizaciones que trabajan codo con codo con el NHS, el servicio nacional de salud de Reino Unido.
Grateful to the beautiful legend @KateMoss for donating her cherished pre-loved @alexandermcqueen jacket to raise money for the @naacp & @nhscharitiestogether. Bid at vogue.hardlyeverwornit.com or if you're looking for a new print, purchase this £50 limited edition print to add to your home or office. 🖤 Hardlyeverwornit in partnership with @BritishVogue #TheWayWeWoreAuction “A leather jacket is an essential in my wardrobe, and Alexander McQueen does the best. Sarah Burton gave me this one from the s/s ’12 collection and I’ve cherished it for years. I hope it brings as much joy to someone else.” – Kate Moss This could be yours!
Toda la ropa y accesorios han aparecido en el número de julio de la revista en una serie de selfies que las celebridades que se han apuntado a esta iniciativa se sacaron ellas mismas en sus casas durante el período de confinamiento. Gigi, por ejemplo, reclutó a su novio Zayn Malik para que le sirviera de ‘perchero’ mientras se sacaba una foto frente al espejo para mostrar el bolso de Dior que ha querido ceder a esta buena causa.
We are proud to announce we are running a digital campaign for our client @HardlyEverWornIt, who have partnered with @BritishVogue to raise funds for 2 great causes. 23 of the world’s top models have donated some of their preloved wardrobe items in aid of #TheWayWeWoreAuction. All money raised will go to @NHSCharitiesTogether and @NAACP. The auction can be found on Vogue.hardlyeverwornit.com at 2pm BST on 9 June and ends at 2pm BST on 12 June. You can sign up for the updates by using the link in @HardlyEverWornIt bio.
La puja se llevará a cabo a través del portal Hardly Ever Worn It y terminará el próximo 12 de junio a las dos de la tarde, hora de Reino Unido.
Los amantes de la moda tienen la oportunidad de hacerse, por ejemplo, con una de las cazadoras de cuero favoritas de Kate Moss del diseñador Alexander McQueen, una chaqueta de Kendall o un bolso de Burberry que se cuenta entre los favoritos de Irina Shayk.
48 hours left! Join in and place your bids! From @StellaMaxwell's @Gucci Shirt & Trousers, to @KarlieKloss's @CSirano dress, we have 23 supermodels pre-loved items that have been donated to raise funds for @NAACP & @NHSCharitiesTogether. Only 48 hours for you to make your bids! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Head to vogue.hardleverwornit.com where you can also buy limited-edition posters for £50 that will sit beautifully in your office or home! Or simply donate directly to both causes there. #TheWayWeWoreAuction HEWI x @BritishVogue
