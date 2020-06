Presuntos supremacistas blancos vandalizan estatua de la leyenda del tenis afroamericano Arthur Ashe

View this post on Instagram

HAPPENED EARLIER: Richmond, Va • Arthur Ashe Monument vandalized with ‘white lives matter’ graffiti • “I was walking with my friend Fatima on Monument Ave to look at the re-contextualized monuments, said Betsy when asked what happened at Arthur Ashe. “As we walked up to the Arthur Ashe statue we encountered this white lives matter guy who was spray painting ‘white lives matter’ on the statue [in broad daylight], we clearly disagreed with him and started cleaning his graffiti, he came back again after this encounter and attempted to clean off BLM messaging, which was used to cover his original white lives matter graffiti” • This video was taken by @mbethmilburn ▫️▪️▫️▪️ • • #blacklivesmatter #justiceforgeorgefloyd #rva