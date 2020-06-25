Esposa de Nick Cordero revela con pesar que sufre una nueva infección

En medio de su recuperación por coronavirus, Nick Cordero tiene una nueva infección, informó People.
La esposa la estrella de Broadway, de 41 años, Amanda Kloots, habló del estado de salud del actor en sus historias de Instagram y destacó que los médicos ya lo estaban tratando.
“Nick tiene una nueva infección, pero la tienen bajo control. Los médicos están cambiando algunas cosas, no creen que haya algún tipo de problema para el progreso que, con suerte, estamos haciendo día a día”, contó Kloots.
La pareja del artista ha estado visitando a Cordero en el hospital desde la semana pasada. Kloots entró en detalles sobre la condición de Cordero en una publicación de Instagram el jueves.
View this post on Instagram
Nick update day 85. ⠀ Nick is profoundly weak. Imagine how you feel getting the flu and how it can take your body a full week to recover. Now imagine how Nicks body feels, all that he has gone through and how long it will take him to recover. This will take time, a long time. ⠀ He interacts with his eyes, answering questions by looking up for yes and down for no. When he is alert he can also move his jaw. I have been doing passive physical therapy on him to help in any way I can to get him stronger, to keep his joints moving and engage his muscles. He cannot move his body yet. He has had some minor blood infections that are causing little blood pressure issues although those are under control. His vent settings are getting better and his numbers are trending in a better direction. He is relatively stable. ⠀ Is this defeating? Sometimes it is, I won’t lie. I wish I would walk into his room and he was able to give me a big smile and hold my hand. But instead of feeling defeated, I turn to feeling determined! I give him any and all energy I can. I tell him goals that the doctors would like to see. I insist that he CAN do this! People may look at me like I’m crazy. They may think that I don’t fully understand his condition because I’m smiling and singing in his room everyday. I’m just not going to mope around and feel sad for myself or him. That is not what Nick would want me to do. That is not my personality. I fight and I will continue to fight for Nick every single day. With God on our side anything can happen! 🤍 ⠀
“Nick está profundamente débil. Imagina cómo te sientes al contraer la gripe y cómo puede llevar a tu cuerpo una semana completa para recuperarse. Ahora imagine cómo se siente el cuerpo de Nicks, todo lo que ha pasado y cuánto tiempo le llevará recuperarse. Esto llevará tiempo, mucho tiempo “, compartió junto a una foto de los dos juntos.
Cordero fue admitido por primera vez en el Centro Médico Cedars-Sinai de Los Ángeles a fines de marzo por lo que inicialmente se creía que era neumonía. Luego fue diagnosticado con Covid-19 y desde entonces ha experimentado una serie de complicaciones, incluidas infecciones pulmonares.
Al actor también le amputaron la pierna derecha y recibió un marcapasos temporal para su corazón.
Por tal motivo, se creó una página gofundme para apoyar a la familia de Cordero y recaudar fondos para sus facturas médicas.
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email