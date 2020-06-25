¿Jameela Jamil dejará de criticar a Kim Kardashian y sus hermanas?

Si algo no le falta a Kim Kardashian y sus hermanas, eso son detractores, pero en los últimos años ha surgido una figura que se ha convertido en un verdadero quebradero de cabeza para todas ellas: Jameela Jamil.
La popularidad creciente de la antigua presentadora británica gracias a la serie ‘The Good Place’ ha dado visibilidad a las duras críticas que ha dedicado durante años a las mujeres de este mediático clan a través de Instagram y Twitter, que no se centran únicamente en los cánones de belleza inalcanzables y reduccionistas que estarían contribuyendo a perpetuar. Jameela también les ha enviado mensajes directos y ha dejado comentarios en sus publicaciones pidiéndoles que dejen de promocionar productos a los que se atribuyen propiedades adelgazantes o saciantes, y que en muchos casos resultan potencialmente peligrosos para la salud.
Por esa razón, muchos de sus seguidores se frotaron las manos cuando esta semana Kim compartió una imagen enfundada en un corsé que reducía al mínimo su cintura, porque esperaban la reacción de la intérprete. Sin embargo, cuando ha llegado, no ha sido en el tono que imaginaban.
View this post on Instagram
Just found this in my phone from my special trip to London last year to meet w Mr. Pearl. I wore a corset like this for the Met Ball for my @manfredthierrymugler Camp look but the corset was misplaced that night 🤦🏻♀️ and I want it so badly preserved for my archive that I flew to London to have another made. We also might have started making a few more costumes including my special 40th bday staging. Can’t wait to show you the video LOOKSSSS we’ve been cooking up ✨ ✨
Jameela asegura que ha recibido más de mil mensajes pidiéndole que se pronunciara al respecto, pero considera que su trabajo ha concluido porque sus fans son ahora capaces de identificar ese tipo de comportamientos tóxicos sin su ayuda.
“El mero hecho de que me hayan escrito sobre este tema, demuestra que he cumplido con mi parte. No he estado intentando ‘cancelar’ a Kim K. Lo único que estaba haciendo era tratar de prepararlos y proporcionarles el conocimiento que les permitiera darse cuenta por ustedes mismos que todo eso son expectativas de mi**da, creadas por el patriarcado y que afectan a las mujeres“, ha afirmado en su cuenta.
En esta ocasión Jameela se ha mostrado menos dura con la esposa de Kanye West, reconociendo que lo más probable es que su intención no sea “hacer daño” a sus fans más impresionables y que ella misma debe de haber soportado un escrutinio inimaginable.
“Ni siquiera estoy segura de sí se dará cuenta de que está haciendo lo mismo que le hicieron sus ídolos a ella, convenciéndola de que una cintura diminuta es la clave de la feminidad y el sex appeal“, ha señalado.
En consecuencia, Jameela ha llegado a la conclusión de que no merece la pena malgastar el tiempo “gritándole” a Kim y ha recomendado a los interesados en conocer su opinión que se “protejan”, bloqueando en sus redes sociales a todos los usuarios que les hagan sentir mal en su propia piel.
“Ustedes deciden quién y qué está de moda. Dejen de seguir a la gente que les cuenta cosas que afectan a su autoestima”, ha concluido.
View this post on Instagram
I’ve received over 1000 DMs asking me to address this. The reason I didn’t jump on it immediately isn’t because I don’t think the post was damaging and disappointing. I do. It’s because the fact that you’re all messaging me about it, shows my work is done. I havent been trying to cancel Kim K. I was always trying to arm YOU with the knowledge to recognize for YOURSELVES that this is a bullshit expectation of women, developed by the patriarchy. If YOU know that it’s problematic, reductive and irresponsible for her to perpetuate such a heavily impossible beauty standard to her impressionable fans… then you’re empowered and conscious and don’t need me. Kim, like many of us, has had decades of body image issues and obsession. This has been HEAVILY perpetuated by how much the media scrutinized her and her sisters over their appearances. She isn’t actively trying to harm you. She’s just so harmed and deluded into thinking this is what SHE needs to look like to be special and beautiful and she’s spilling it out onto her following. Is this wrong? YES. But I’m not sure she realizes that she’s doing to others what her idols did to her, in making her think a tiny waist is the key to femininity and sex appeal. We grew up in the era of Heroin Chic, where we were told you HAD to look like an addict starving to death, so to go from that..to being bullied about your body by the world? This toxicity from someone who is smart and knows better, is a sign that this is harm she can’t stop doing. So there’s no point in screaming at her. The smart thing to do is to protect YOURSELF. YOU have the power. YOU control every Market. YOU choose what and who is trendy. Unfollow the people who tell you things that hurt your self esteem. Don’t let the debris of their damage spill out onto you. Unfollow people/brands that don’t make you feel powerful and happy and grateful for what you have. You’re the boss and none of them are shit without you. THE PATRIARCHY WANTS US TO FOCUS ON OUR WEIGHT INSTEAD OF POWER, EQUALITY AND PSYCHOLOGICAL FREEDOM. FUCK ANYONE WHO ENCOURAGES THIS. BLOCK. MUTE. DELETE. REPEAT. Follow activists, writers, artists and comedians instead❤️
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email