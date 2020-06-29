Sarah Kohan extraña Bali con una foto en la que luce su retaguardia usando un microbikini

La esposa del "Chicharito" disfruta de su segundo embarazo
Sarah Kohan extraña Bali con una foto en la que luce su retaguardia usando un microbikini
Javier Hernández
Foto: Arnoldo Robert / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

El segundo embarazo de Sarah Kohan ha transcurrido sin contratiempos, y ella se encuentra disfrutándolo al máximo; sin embargo, la modelo extraña varios lugares que ha visitado, y en los que espera estar de nuevo tras la pandemia de COVID-19.

La esposa de Javier “Chicharito” Hernández publicó ahora en su cuenta de Instagram una foto tomada en Bali y en la que aparece en una barra, usando un microbikini amarillo y luciendo un perfecto bronceado. La imagen ha acumulado más de 55 mil likes.

Sarah siempre complementa sus publicaciones con largos mensajes, y el que escribió en esta ocasión fue: “Esta vez en Bali… 💛 ¿alguien está pensando en viajar pronto? 🌍 Si es así, ¿a dónde? ¿Están asustados de enfermarse? Otra cosa que pensé… Por más que lo intento no puedo tener mi cabello de nuevo en este color, no importa lo que intente siempre termina luciendo naranja, y entonces lo tiño de nuevo a castaño para cubrirlo 🤣”.

