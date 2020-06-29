Sarah Kohan extraña Bali con una foto en la que luce su retaguardia usando un microbikini

El segundo embarazo de Sarah Kohan ha transcurrido sin contratiempos, y ella se encuentra disfrutándolo al máximo; sin embargo, la modelo extraña varios lugares que ha visitado, y en los que espera estar de nuevo tras la pandemia de COVID-19.
2 earth days in a row I have been pregnant 😅 I hope this quarantine time has helped you to reflect on how we can better look after this world for us, future generations and all the flora and fauna that call earth home…and to not take it for granted. This has been the case for me. Earth day is everyday ❤️ 🌎
La esposa de Javier “Chicharito” Hernández publicó ahora en su cuenta de Instagram una foto tomada en Bali y en la que aparece en una barra, usando un microbikini amarillo y luciendo un perfecto bronceado. La imagen ha acumulado más de 55 mil likes.
This time in Bali with my other Sarah @saznathan 💛 is anyone thinking about travelling soon? 🌍 if so where? Are you scared of getting sick?? Also another thought… I can not for the life of me get my hair back to this colour no matter what I try it always seems to go orange and then I just dye it back brown to cover it up 🤣
Sarah siempre complementa sus publicaciones con largos mensajes, y el que escribió en esta ocasión fue: “Esta vez en Bali… 💛 ¿alguien está pensando en viajar pronto? 🌍 Si es así, ¿a dónde? ¿Están asustados de enfermarse? Otra cosa que pensé… Por más que lo intento no puedo tener mi cabello de nuevo en este color, no importa lo que intente siempre termina luciendo naranja, y entonces lo tiño de nuevo a castaño para cubrirlo 🤣”.
Feels like a lifetime ago that we could travel and move around the world freely… when are you going to feel comfortable to travel again? I feel like there is going to be another round of strict quarantine again in the near future.. what are your thoughts about covid-19 and travel in the near future?? Back home in Australia you have to quarantine for two weeks before entering the country in a hotel… I feel like that’s the only way to eliminate the spread completely… do you know of any other countries doing that? / pics from Tulum a few years back.. feels like 1000000 years ago 🌊
