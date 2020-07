El increíble regalo con el que Kate Middleton cambió la vida de su hermano

View this post on Instagram

I’ve written a little love letter to the amazing little honey bee ❤️🍯 🐝 which is featured in today’s @dailymail . I’ve been a passionate advocate of these ingenious, industrious little creatures since I became a beekeeper myself nearly a decade ago, having fallen for them as a child. I now have almost half a million bees in eight hives in a meadow at our family home, Bucklebury Manor in Berkshire. And I’ve whiled away many happy hours with them during lockdown. I’m in awe of these incredible insects. They perform a little waggle dance, an insect version of sat-nav, to signal to each other where the best flowers are. link in bio for full article 📰