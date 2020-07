Bernie Ecclestone recibe a su cuarto hijo: El ex jefe de la F1 es papá a los 89 años

View this post on Instagram

Bernie Ecclestone, 89, enjoying a stroll with his pregnant wife. The Formula One tycoon stepped out hand-in-hand with Fabiana Flosi, 44, as he prepares to become a father to his first son and fourth child in July. The couple, who are spending lockdown at their home in Switzerland, visited Hotel Olden in the ski resort of Gstaad. Mr Ecclestone, who will celebrate his 90th birthday in October, is already a father to three daughters from his previous marriages. Deborah, 65, was born to his first wife Ivy Bamford and his socialite daughters Tamara, 35, and Petra, 31, were born to his second wife Slavica Radic. #bernieecclestone #fabianaflosi #pregnant #pregnantcelebs