Emily Ratajkowski ahora es rubia y posa con un pequeño bikini en Instagram

La modelo salió al campo con tremenda pieza y todo lo dejó expuesto de espaldas a la cámara
Emily Ratajkowski.
Foto: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Emily Ratajkowski ha vivido tremendo cambio de look y después de ser una ardiente morena ha pasado a convertirse en una ardiente rubia. Sus curvas siguen siendo las mismas, este bikini amarillo así lo demuestra, su único gran cambio es la melena rubia que ahora la acompaña.

View this post on Instagram

@inamoratawoman

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

El cabello rubio no le ha gustado a todos. Algunos creen que realmente se ve mejor con su cabello moreno. Sin embargo parece que ella está muy convencida por vivir con este cambio y dejar que sea el tiempo el que decida.

View this post on Instagram

#ad One of my favorite novels from last year was Normal People by Sally Rooney. (Maybe you remember my tweets and IG stories about the themes and ideas? Yeah, I was obsessed.) Naturally I was thrilled when I found out about @hulu's TV adaptation of Normal People. The show deals with a lot of different ideas that have been on my mind recently; like how status (socioeconomic, social, even the way we look) affects our sense of self worth and our ability to love and grow as individuals. I’m excited to announce I’ll be talking about the show and all these ideas (plus Connell’s chain bc duh) today on @hulu – so head over to see my review. I’d love for all of you to join in the discussion too! We’re going to be giving away gift cards so you can enter for a chance to get yourself 1-year of ad-supported Hulu. NO PURCH. NEC. US residents, 18+ only. Void where prohibited. Ends 7/3/20, 9:59AM PT. Rules: hulu.tv/Emrata

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Sin embargo muchos mantienen que su cabello café lucía realmente más sano y sedoso.

