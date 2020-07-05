Emily Ratajkowski ahora es rubia y posa con un pequeño bikini en Instagram

View this post on Instagram

#ad One of my favorite novels from last year was Normal People by Sally Rooney. (Maybe you remember my tweets and IG stories about the themes and ideas? Yeah, I was obsessed.) Naturally I was thrilled when I found out about @hulu's TV adaptation of Normal People. The show deals with a lot of different ideas that have been on my mind recently; like how status (socioeconomic, social, even the way we look) affects our sense of self worth and our ability to love and grow as individuals. I’m excited to announce I’ll be talking about the show and all these ideas (plus Connell’s chain bc duh) today on @hulu – so head over to see my review. I’d love for all of you to join in the discussion too! We’re going to be giving away gift cards so you can enter for a chance to get yourself 1-year of ad-supported Hulu. NO PURCH. NEC. US residents, 18+ only. Void where prohibited. Ends 7/3/20, 9:59AM PT. Rules: hulu.tv/Emrata