Emily Ratajkowski ahora es rubia y posa con un pequeño bikini en Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski ha vivido tremendo cambio de look y después de ser una ardiente morena ha pasado a convertirse en una ardiente rubia. Sus curvas siguen siendo las mismas, este bikini amarillo así lo demuestra, su único gran cambio es la melena rubia que ahora la acompaña.
El cabello rubio no le ha gustado a todos. Algunos creen que realmente se ve mejor con su cabello moreno. Sin embargo parece que ella está muy convencida por vivir con este cambio y dejar que sea el tiempo el que decida.
Sin embargo muchos mantienen que su cabello café lucía realmente más sano y sedoso.
