5 Famosos que perdieron la vida ahogados

La inesperada muerte de Naya Rivera en en Lago Piru, California dejó una gran tristeza en el medio artístico. Y ella no sería la primera actriz que pierde la vida a causa de ahogamiento, pues este terrible accidente ha cobrado como víctimas a otras personalidades. Te dejamos algunos de ellos.
1. Corey Griffin
Uno de los creadores del “Ice Bucket Challenge”, el reto viral de Internet que consistía en bañarte con un cubo helado de agua. El joven de 27 años murió ahogado luego de lanzarse desde un una casa hacía un río, una tradición en Massachusetts.
2. Whitney Houston
La legendaria cantante de 48 años se ahogó en su tina de baño en el año 2012, luego de consumir grandes cantidades de cocaína y calmantes. Su inusual fallecimiento fue catalogado como un accidente; la cantante tenía problema con las drogas.
3. Amy Winehouse
Su muerte también fue un accidente causado por el consumo de sustancias dañinas. La cantante había ingerido grandes cantidades de alcohol y esto hizo que se ahogara.
4. Karla Álvarez
En el año 2013 la actriz perdió la vida a causa de un ahogamiento mientras comía, sin embargo sus problemas venían de tiempo atrás, pues padecía anorexia y bulimia. Sufrió un paro cardiorrespiratorio que terminó con su historia.
5- Dolores O’Riordan
La vocalista de The Cranberries murió de una forma similar a Whitney pues se ahogó en la bañera de su habitación de hotel luego de ingerir mucho alcohol. Se encontraba en Londres donde realizaba una sesión de grabación para una nueva versión de su éxito “Zombie”.
