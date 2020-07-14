Viuda de Nick Cordero contó cómo fue la despedida a su marido

El pasado domingo murió Nick Cordero, un popular artista que tuvo un aplaudido paso por distintas obras de Broadway. Luego de atravesar una internación muy dura, que comenzó a finales de marzo y que presentó muchas complicaciones, su esposa Amanda Kloots compartió con un profundo pesar la lamentable noticia.
Con apenas 41 años, Cordero había logrado una importante carrera en teatro, y su fallecimiento causó mucha tristeza en la industria del espectáculo. Y a una semana de su muerte Kloots contó cómo fue el adiós a su marido.
En su cuenta de Instagram, y junto a una foto de ella y del pequeño Elvis, la bailarina escribió: “Ayer hubo un pequeño funeral con los amigos cercanos y la familia. Yo dije: “Nick hubiera querido que esto fuera una celebración. Tratemos de reír, compartir grandes anécdotas y cantar en su memoria“. Él hubiera amado eso. Fue todo hermoso y perfecto. Definitivamente su espíritu estuvo allí“.
A lo largo del extenso texto que publicó, y en el que compartió una conmovedora anécdota sobre la importancia que la obra El color púrpura tuvo en sus vidas, Kloots luego se refirió a la nueva normalidad, pero no a la de un mundo afectado por la pandemia, sino a la de su vida sin Nick: “Me asusta. Me asusta mi nueva normalidad, me asusta el dolor, la pérdida y el tener la fortaleza suficiente para atravesarla. Pero sé que desde arriba Nick me guía, con confianza y esperanzas puestas en mí. Él quiere que yo viva esta nueva vida y quiere que yo sea la mejor versión de mí misma para nuestro hijo. Y yo le prometí en el hospital que lo iba a intentar“.
View this post on Instagram
We had a small memorial yesterday with close family and friends. I said, “Nick would have wanted this to be a celebration. Let’s try to laugh, share great stories and sing for him and to his memory.” He would have loved it. It was beautiful and perfect. His spirit was definitely there. We listened to the song, I’m Here, from The Color Purple. Nick and I saw this show on Broadway years ago and we left the theater in tears, speechless. As it was being played last night the lyrics in the second half of the song hit me hard. Truly, I am scared. Scared of my new normal, of the pain, the loss and being strong enough to get through it. But, I know Nick is up above routing for me, believing in me and hoping for me. He wants me to LIVE this new life and he wants me to be the best version of myself for our son. I promised him in the hospital that I would try to do that. So, when I heard these lyrics yesterday I thought, “Ok. When I’m doubting if I can get through this, I’m playing this song. It will be my motto.” This is a long journey ahead and a down road I never thought I’d be on. No one can tell me how to do it, I have to do it. I may do things right, I may do them wrong. There isn’t a perfect way. One day, one step at a time. I have faith that God is leading the way and that Nick is our angel. In case you don’t know this song and are also in need of a motto, here are the lyrics. Do yourself a favor by listening to @cynthiaerivo sing it. “I'm gonna take a deep breath. Gonna hold my head up. Gonna put my shoulders back, And look you straight in the eye. I'm gonna flirt with somebody When they walk by. I'm gonna sing out . . . Sing out. I believe I have inside of me Everything that I need to live a bountiful life. With all the love alive in me I'll stand as tall as the tallest tree. And i'm Thankful for everyday that i'm given, Both the easy and hard ones i'm livin'. But most of all I'm thankful for Loving who I really am. I'm beautiful. Yes, I’m beautiful, And I’m here.”
Durante los últimos días, los mensajes a la memoria de Cordero fueron muchos, y varias de las principales figuras de Broadway expresaron su tristeza ante su muerte. La revista People también le dedicó su tapa al actor, y una campaña realizada por internet recaudó $1 millón de dólares con el objetivo de ayudar económicamente a la viuda y a su hijo. De esa manera, su público y sus colegas no dejan de rendirle tributo al artista.
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email