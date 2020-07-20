Niño nigeriano se vuelve viral por bailar ballet y recibe gran sorpresa que le cambiará la vida

Hace unas semanas, una academia de baile ubicada en Nigeria llamada “Leap of Dance Academy” publicó en su cuenta de Instagram un video en donde se aprecia a uno de sus alumnos, un niño de 11 años llamado Anthony Mmmesoma, ejecutando una linda coreografía de ballet clásico, descalzo y bajo la lluvia.
Anthony es un pequeño que vive en el seno de una familia de escasos recursos y tanto él como sus padres, se han esforzado mucho para que pueda cumplir su máximo sueño: convertirse en un gran exponente de la danza.
Rápidamente, el video se hizo viral, conquistando el corazón de miles de usuarios de las redes.
BBC News rápidamente investigó más sobre este niño, que en algún momento se dijo que era colombiano, y finalmente pudieron confirmar que es nigeriano en una entrevista que este medio le realizó.
El video comenzó a circular en redes sociales y su historia cautivó personas de todo el mundo, primeramente se había dicho que el menor pertenecía a una comunidad de Colombia, pero después de aparecer en una entrevista para el medio BBC NEWS, se dio a conocer que provenía de Nigeria.
En esta charla, Anthony dijo amar el ballet más que nada en su vida y asegura que cada vez que lo realiza, cree que se encuentra en un sueño.
La historia de este pequeño llegó a oídos de la exbailarina profesional Fadé Ogunro, quien quedó fascinada con su baile, a tal grado que dijo estar dispuesta a pagar toda la educación de Mmmesoma, incluida la universidad.
Esto llamó la atención de otros usuarios, quienes compartieron el noble gesto de Ogunro, por lo que la academia de baile Leap of Dance le ofreció una beca, convirtiéndose así en alumno de esta.
Fadé pudo contactar al pequeño Anthony a través de una videollamada y quedó tan conmovida de la charla que ha decidido pagar la educación de otro de sus amigos.
