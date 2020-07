Anastasia Karanikolaou se luce desnuda en un jacuzzi y opaca a su amiga Kylie Jenner

View this post on Instagram

🤑 CASH GIVEAWAY 🤑 giveaway time with one of my fave makeup brands @ilmakiage! 💥 We’ll be gifting 3 lucky winners the ultimate prize: $2,000 each (yep, you read that right!) PLUS $500 worth of @ilmakiage makeup! 🤑 AND 100 of you will score a $50 IL MAKIAGE e-gift card 🙏. Trust, if you like my full face of IL MAKIAGE, you’ll love this. TO ENTER: · Follow @ilmakiage & @stassiebaby on IG⚡️ · Like this post 🛍 · Tag 2 friends with great taste 👯 😘 Open internationally • Ends 10:59AM EST on Tuesday May 26th. Good luck! 😘