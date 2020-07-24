Conoce los 5 cócteles con alcohol con menos calorías

View this post on Instagram

Gimlet: 1 Ounce Gin 3/4 Ounce Fresh Lime Juice 3/4 Ounce Simple Syrup. . Shake with ice and strain into chilled cocktail glass. Serve in a Cocktail Glass. . The rich lime flavor in the Gimlet is perfectly matched with the bright lemon flavors of Fleischmann's gin, making it, along with its spicy juniper aromas a perfect choice of gin when making this classic cocktail.