Regresa la LFC, la competición de artes marciales mixtas donde las peleadoras se enfrentan en ropa interior

The semi-main event of LFC30: Born To Be Wild in Sturgis will feature European champ Jolene 'The Valkyrie' Hexx (19-6-1) taking on Allie 'Babydoll' Parks (17-8). The event will take place Tuesday, August 11 @ 7pm and may be followed by the biggest announcement in boxing history. Stay tuned! @hexxibitionist. @theeallieparker.