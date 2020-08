Hermanos que perdieron a sus padres y abuela por el COVID reciben miles de dólares en donaciones

View this post on Instagram

Hi everyone! Big update! My mom is finally at USC Keck hospital. She was transferred yesterday morning and is settling in well. For the next few days, she will be evaluated and considered for the lung transplant. Nothing is certain, but the fact that she’s at USC is surreal. UCLA rejected her till the end, but USC was kind enough to welcome her in and they have already been so kind to us. Also, shoutout to the director of LA Care for making our case an exception at USC. Tomorrow she will be getting a tracheostomy, which is an alternative to her ventilator that’s much cleaner and comfortable than an oral ventilator! We are so excited for her. . . I just want to thank you all for so much love and support. My brother and I are so overwhelmed by the hospital business so it’s nice to come home to many warm messages! For the past week, I have been on CBS, ABC, NBC, and the LA Times. Many people have expressed to me that being on the news won’t make a difference, but the very day after I came out on TV, many many calls were made and we’ve made it so fast to USC. We are realizing the POWER of social media and it’s amazing. One thing that didn’t make it on TV was my appreciation for this community. It’s not just the Koreatown community, or the Asian community. EVERYONE is seriously reaching out to us and showing us that they care. We might be separated by this quarantine, but these actions are showing my family that we all can come together and care for one another! . . Throughout this process, I am still praying every day. Although our situation is tragic and repeatedly horrifying to me, Christ has shown my family so many blessings and I truly believe He has a plan for all of us. It’s through Him that this story blew up. My mother may be just starting her journey for a lung transplant, but within A WEEK we’ve made serious progress. Thank you for sharing and thank you for caring. I will be updating again very soon. Hopefully with some more good news! Till then, Fight On ✌️ #keckmedicineofusc #usckeck #covid19