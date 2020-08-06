Paparazzi: Bradley Cooper y Jennifer Garner fueron captados juntos en la playa

Bradley Cooper y Jennifer Garner fueron captados juntos en una playa lo que ha despertado las especulaciones de que puedan tener una relación sentimental.
En las fotografías que reveló el portal TMZ, se ve a Cooper en traje de baño junto a Garner, y ambos están jugando con una niña, que asegura el portal, es la hija del actor con Irina Shayk, Lea De Seine.
View this post on Instagram
Maybe yesterday, maybe not. Maybe Jennifer Garner, maybe not. Life is a mystery. Just enjoy the man with his shirt off, his top knot, and beard. 🔥🔥🔥 #BradleyCooper #AStarIsBorn #TheHangover #SilverLiningsPlaybook #AmericanHustle #GOTG #Avengers #Limitless #Burnt #ThePlaceBeyondThePines #WetHotAmericanSummer #Alias #astarisbornmovie #astarisborn2018 #ASIB #astarisbornsoundtrack #Shallow #Oscars #BestOriginalSong #AStarIsBornEncore #JacksonMaine #NightmareAlley #JenniferGarner #ValentinesDayMovie #MothersDayMovie #13GoingOn30 #CampingHBO
Cooper y Garner compartieron escenas en Alias, una serie que convirtió a la actriz en una estrella mundial.
Cooper rompió su relación con Shayk en junio de 2019.
La excelente química del artista con Lady Gaga en la película Nace una Estrella (2018) animó rumores de todo tipo sobre una posible relación entre ambos, unas conjeturas que nunca llegaron a concretarse de manera oficial.
Por su parte, Garner estuvo casada entre 2000 y 2004 con el actor Scott Foley y entre 2005 y 2018 con el también intérprete Ben Affleck, con quien tiene tres hijos.
View this post on Instagram
“ #BradleyCooper and @Jennifer.Garner have a long past together, and judging by the photos they may also have a present. The former "Alias" stars hit up #Malibu beach Wednesday, along with a little girl who appears to be Bradley's daughter, #LeaDeSeineShaykCooper. Bradley and Jen have something in common … they've both split from their partners … obviously Jen more recently than Bradley. The 2 have been seen together over the years, but now that they're both available … who knows? But if you can glean anything from a few snapshots … sure looks flirty. “ (via @tmz_tv tweeter) #actor #actress #jennifergarner #hollywoodactor #hollywoodactress #beach #leadeseine #irinashayk #kidsofinstagram #celebritykids.
TMZ aseguró, citando a fuentes cercanas a la actriz, que Garner rompió recientemente con su novio John Miller.
Esas mismas fuentes detallaron al portal que Cooper y Garner han sido amigos cercanos desde que coincidieran en Alias.
