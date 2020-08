Antonio Banderas llega a sus 60 años de edad justo cuando da positivo al coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @theacademy ・・・ “It was surprising to me when I received the script… I didn't know that he wanted to say these things, and I didn't know that he wanted to just apologize. I didn't know that he wanted to close that wound, and I didn't know even that there was a wound there.” -Oscar nominee Antonio Banderas on working with his friend of 40 years, Pedro #Almodovar, on “Pain and Glory” ____ #PainAndGlory #oscars2020 #oscars @sonyclassics @eldeseo_