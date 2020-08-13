Cardi B compara su carrera musical con su anterior vida de “stripper”

La rapera Cardi B ha vuelto a ofrecer una imagen de mujer fuerte y segura de sí misma al evitar comparaciones con sus compañeras y rivales de la escena del hip hop. Y es que la intérprete neoyorquina está convencida de que, a pesar de la creciente competencia y de la alargada sombra de sus predecesoras, ella siempre ha tenido algo “diferente” que ofrecer, entre otras cosas, por las lecciones que extrajo de su anterior etapa como stripper.
“Creo que traigo algo diferente. Yo soy yo y siempre he tenido una personalidad muy marcada, desde mis tiempos en el club. Me importa una mier** si la siguiente y la que vino antes de mí son mejores. Sé que tengo mi propio valor y eso, al fin y al cabo, es lo que me da el dinero. Soy diferente, tengo mis propios movimientos y mi propio cuerpo de bailarina”, ha asegurado en conversación con la revista Elle.
View this post on Instagram
Time to party with Cardi. Introducing our September 2020 cover star, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar aka the inimitable @iamcardib. Chances are you've heard (blasted, replayed, and then played again) #WAP, her hit new single with the @theestallion about, ahem, 💦😜. Or maybe you've caught her championing Medicare-for-all with @berniesanders in a nail salon. Now, in conversation with @marjon_carlos, the self-described “regular, degular, schmegular girl from the Bronx” opens up about her new music, marriage to #Offset, and why she wishes more male rappers were demanding justice for #BreonnaTaylor. See link in bio for full interview. ELLE September 2020: Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia Creative Director: Stephen Gan Cover star: @iamcardib Written by: @marjon_carlos Photographer: @stevenkleinstudio Stylist: @kollincarter Fashion Director: @alexwhiteedits Hair: @tokyostylez Makeup: @erika_lapearl_mua Nails: @nailson7th
La también madre de la pequeña Kulture, fruto de su matrimonio con el rapero Offset, siempre ha tenido muy claro que en cualquier sector profesional ha de trabajar muy duro para alcanzar sus objetivos y, asimismo, que nunca será la única artista que concentre todas las miradas y la admiración del público general.
View this post on Instagram
In recent weeks, @iamcardib has put out forceful statements about the wrongful death of #BreonnaTaylor, the 26 year-old Black EMT who was fatally shot by police in her home in Louisville, KY. The harrowing account reminded Cardi of when her own cousin was murdered: “I remember everybody waking up at 3 a.m. and driving all the way to New Jersey, to the hospital. And through all that driving, you’re crying and scared.” She's enraged that the officers who murdered Taylor—Jon Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove—have not been arrested. "That is so insane to me,” she says. “What they did to her is really fucked up. What’s the excuse? Why is the cop not in jail? Wasn’t what he did a crime? It’s a crime! And no apology. Nothing. Unbelievable.” For the full interview—and ways to demand #justiceforbreonnataylor—see link in bio. ELLE September 2020: Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia Creative Director: Stephen Gan Cover star: @iamcardib Written by: @marjon_carlos Photographer: @stevenkleinstudio Stylist: @kollincarter Fashion Director: @alexwhiteedits Hair: @tokyostylez Makeup: @erika_lapearl_mua Nails: @nailson7th
“Sigo teniendo la misma mentalidad de entonces: nunca pensé que acapararía todo el dinero del club de striptease, nunca pensé que sería la única mujer en agradar a los clientes. Por eso nunca he esperado ser la única rapera que tenga todos los números uno de Billboard. Tienes que confiar siempre en tus habilidades y en tu propia propuesta artística”, ha añadido en la misma entrevista.
View this post on Instagram
@iamcardib will tell you who she's voting for, how rich she is, and bleach her body hair on camera, but there's one topic she shies away from: “I don’t really like talking about love much,” she tells @marjon_carlos. “There’s always rumors about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumors because they want me to be heartbroken,” she says. “If you all are so curious to know about my relationship and blah, blah, blah, I’m going to put it in the f*ckin’ music, and you can buy it, too. I’m not going to give it to you all for free.” Link in bio for the full #Offset and #Cardi update. ELLE September 2020: Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia Creative Director: Stephen Gan Cover star: @iamcardib Written by: @marjon_carlos Photographer: @stevenkleinstudio Stylist: @kollincarter Fashion Director: @alexwhiteedits Hair: @tokyostylez Makeup: @erika_lapearl_mua Nails: @nailson7th
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email