Mujer que acusó al actor Cuba Gooding Jr. dice que la violó dos veces en un mismo día

View this post on Instagram

It looks like the list of accusations against #CubaGoodingJr keeps on piling up, and according to a new lawsuit, the actor is now being sued for allegedly raping a woman in his New York City hotel room back in 2013. _____________________________________ According to @variety, the civil suit was filed on Tuesday, and the unidentified woman claims the alleged incident took place in Cuba’s hotel room in New York City after the two of them met at a Greenwich Village lounge. _____________________________________ He reportedly invited the woman and her friend back to the Mercer Hotel in SoHo for some for drinks. He then reportedly asked her up to his room as he prepared to change his clothing. The lawsuit continues to state that the woman insisted on leaving the room and meeting her friend downstairs once he started to take his clothes off. He then allegedly blocked her from leaving the room and pushed her on the bed and began to touch her body inappropriately without her permission. The lawsuit reads, “Plaintiff was wearing a halter top dress that evening. Defendant finished taking off his clothes (he was now completely naked) and forcibly and without consent put one hand in her—read more at TheShadeRoom.com (📸: @gettyimages)