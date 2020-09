Qué sucede si comes solo frijoles por 40 días: un corredor de ultramaratón lo descubrió

View this post on Instagram

I recently ate beans, only beans, for 40 days. It’s a hell of a lot (approx 44,000 legumes), especially when you see them stacked in the form of 191 tins (baked beans, kidney beans, black beans, three bean/mex mix, four bean mix and a few other oddities- mostly organic, salt reduced). The self experiment is based on a half page description of healthy kids eating beans off the floor in Steinbeck’s Tortilla Flat. Some notes. Yep, it’s a totally flawed experiment. I didn’t do it to lose weight, find religion, or write a book about it being the next Paleo. I should've eaten Tortilla’s with the beans, but I doubt I would’ve felt all that different to regular eating- which was the point: to experience a mono diet through a physical and physiological outfall. Life through bean goggles. When I wasn’t feeling five or six out of ten, I actually really liked the simplicity, lack of choice, ease of eating, and cleanliness in how I felt. Running was a bit crap, but then it still worked and revealed a few things that surprised me. Film: The Human Bean. . . #manmadeofbeans #eatingbeans #badbutgood 2019. Age 39.