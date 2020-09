Vandalizan mansión donde murió Elvis Presley durante protesta de ‘Black Lives Matter’

View this post on Instagram

Who's ready for some good news? We are so excited to announce that The Gates of Graceland are re-opening to visitors this Thursday, May 21! We're committed to TCB’ing to ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff, and we've adjusted all operations to meet or exceed the recommended guidelines. This includes reducing Mansion tours to 25% capacity, which will provide the unique opportunity to see Graceland like never before! More info: www.Graceland.com #elvis #elvispresley #elvispresleyfans #memphis #graceland @elvis @memphistravel