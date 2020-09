Jameela Jamil aclara que no es la ‘nueva mejor amiga’ de Meghan Markle

View this post on Instagram

I’ve met this woman once ever. Best friends now living together during lockdown?! Since the first time I spoke out against the UK (mostly tabloid) media over their racist behavior towards her, I’ve been subjected to press harassment, my family started being harassed and offered money for dirt on me within a week of my first tweet in defense of her. What has followed has been a plethora of lies and rumors about me, set up to discredit me as an individual and convince people I am “crazy” to devalue my opinion to anyone who may realize I am right. Now they are hyperbolizing some relationship they have decided I have with her to make it seem as if i am saying these things out of “loyalty” rather than because it’s right to call out misogyny and racism when you see it because an attack against her, is an attack on all WOC/Black women. She’s the symbol of hope and power to be deconstructed before any of us get any delusions of grandeur. As someone who used to believe what I read in the papers, seeing how this machine works from the inside is truly extraordinary. Keep this in mind when you read about her, me or really any woman in media. Especially if she has any colour to her skin. It’s almost as if they don’t have something important to talk about… like a pandemic, global economic crisis, climate disaster, political unrest….