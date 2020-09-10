Selena Gomez será galardonada por los ‘Premios a la Herencia Hispana’ por su lucha a favor de la salud mental

La Fundación de la Herencia Hispana (HHF, en sus siglas en inglés) anunció este jueves que la artista, productora y activista social Selena Gómez recibirá el premio a las artes, durante la transmisión de la edición de este año de los Premios de la Herencia Hispana, en los que también serán reconocidos Bad Bunny y Jessica Alba.
“La Hispanic Heritage Foundation está feliz de otorgar a Selena Gomez el reconocimiento del ‘Arts Award’ (Premio a las Artes) por su impacto en la cultura estadounidense y global a través de su música y película, pero también por su valentía como una luchadora a favor de la salud mental”, dijo en un comunicado José Antonio Tijerino, presidente y CEO de la HHF.
View this post on Instagram
The Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) announced today that chart-topping recording artist, actress, film producer and social activist @SelenaGomez will receive the ARTS Award during the October 6th @PBS broadcast of the 33rd Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards. • “The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is thrilled to recognize Selena Gomez with the Arts Award for her impact on American and global culture through her music, movies but also for her courage as an advocate for mental health,” said Jose @Antonio.Tijerino, President and CEO of HHF. “There’s power in vulnerability and Selena has made it okay to talk about difficult issues we all deal with, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Selena is a role model for so many for so many reasons. We are proud to highlight her inspiring story through the Hispanic Heritage Awards.” • Visit hispanicheritage.org to read more. #HispanicHeritage #HHA33 #HHM20 #LatinxRoleModel
“La vulnerabilidad tiene poder y Selena ha logrado que esté bien hablar de las cosas difíciles por las que estamos pasando, especialmente durante la pandemia de la COVID-19. Selena es un ejemplo a seguir por muchísimas razones. Nos sentimos orgullosos de poner los reflectores en ella y su inspiradora historia en los Hispanic Heritage Awards”, agregó.
Durante la entrega de premios, que no se hará en vivo o de forma presencial, también se entregará a Bad Bunny el “Premio Visión” y a Jessica Alba el “Premio Empresarial”. Además, se reconocerá a los trabajadores esenciales del campo con el “Premio Héroes”.
La ceremonia de los Hispanic Heritage Awards o Premios a la Herencia Hispana se transmitirá el 6 de octubre a través de PBS, la cadena de televisión pública de Estados Unidos.
Los organizadores explicaron que en los próximos días anunciarán quiénes serán los artistas que tendrán a cargo la parte musical del espectáculo, que se realizará mediante grabaciones, y en las que se respetarán las normas anti COVID-19.
View this post on Instagram
I want to thank all of the amazing people that took the time to speak to us directly. I am blown away with your knowledge, eagerness to teach and commitment to ensuring Black voices are not silenced. Educating ourselves is the first step if we hope to make any progress in bringing an end to systemic racism. As much as one might want to believe things have gotten better we cannot deny any longer that they have not. We need to acknowledge that social, political and economic discrimination against Black communities continues to exist. There is a deep pain that needs to be healed. Unless this is recognized history will continue to repeat itself over and over. ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Tomorrow is Juneteenth which commemorates the day slaves in Texas were told they were free on June 19th 1865. To learn more of the history and the movement to make it a national holiday read The article in my bio. Please take the day to have conversations with your family and friends about the importance of Black Lives Matter and how we all need to join together to ensure equality and justice and then continue these conversations every day!⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Everyone needs to have their voices heard and we can do that by VOTING! We will not let voter suppression stop us! Check out @whenweallvote to get registered and find other helpful resources.⠀ ⠀ ⠀ It’s not lost on me how fortunate I am to have this platform and appreciate you all for taking the time to watch, listen and take in the powerful messages and information we’ve been provided over the last two weeks by some of the most inspiring people I’ve come across in my life. If you missed any of these incredible IG stories they are all saved in my Story Highlights under #BLM and #BLM2. This is just the beginning and we will continue to hear from other Black voices and as well as other marginalized communities I am committed to doing the work and I hope you join me.
Gómez, quien este año reveló que sufría de trastorno bipolar, ha sido por años una activista en defensa de los inmigrantes, principalmente los indocumentados, las mujeres y aquello que sufren de enfermedades mentales.
En medio de las protestas contra el racismo y la brutalidad policial que se desataron en Estados Unidos en agosto, la artista de abuelos mexicanos, dio su cuenta de Instagram, donde tiene 192 millones de seguidores, a líderes y educadores de la comunidad afrodescendiente.
Este mes, Gómez lanzó su línea de maquillaje “Rare” y tiene un programa de cocina en HBO Max llamado “Selena + Chef”.
Los Hispanic Heritage Awards fueron creados en 1988 por la Casa Blanca para conmemorar el establecimiento del Mes de la Herencia Hispana en Estados Unidos.
Hoy en día es uno de los mayores honores que pueden recibir los artistas latinos en ese país y cuenta con el apoyo de 40 organizaciones dedicadas al apoyo de la comunidad latina.
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email