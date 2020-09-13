En microbikini de animal print, Halsey se toma una selfie mientras descansa

View this post on Instagram

🌸🌺🌸 @Magnum Ice Cream and I are so excited to bring you a very special, one off acoustic #TrueToPleasure performance. Join me on my YouTube this Thursday at 9am PST / 5pm GMT where I’ll be sharing my biggest pleasure with you all, playing music. This performance will only be available for 30mins, so don’t miss it! We are also encouraging donations to @GLSEN, an organization that provides LGBTQ students with an educational environment free from judgement and harassment. @Magnum Ice Cream has pledged $50,000. Can’t wait to see you all then! 🌸🌺🌸