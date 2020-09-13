En microbikini de animal print, Halsey se toma una selfie mientras descansa

Una vez más Halsey ha complacido a sus fans en Instagram, ahora publicando una sensual foto en la que aparece con un microbikini de animal print, descansando y tomando un coctel. Pero muchos se preguntaron cuál es el libro que se alcanza a ver junto a la cantante en una de las imágenes.
Lo anterior se debe a que Halsey se encuentra leyendo la novela “They wish they were us”, en la que estará basada la serie de TV “The player’s table”, con la que debutará como actriz. Se trata de una historia de misterio que se desarrolla en una preparatoria, donde varias chicas investigan un asesinato cometido tres años atrás.
View this post on Instagram
🌸🌺🌸 @Magnum Ice Cream and I are so excited to bring you a very special, one off acoustic #TrueToPleasure performance. Join me on my YouTube this Thursday at 9am PST / 5pm GMT where I’ll be sharing my biggest pleasure with you all, playing music. This performance will only be available for 30mins, so don’t miss it! We are also encouraging donations to @GLSEN, an organization that provides LGBTQ students with an educational environment free from judgement and harassment. @Magnum Ice Cream has pledged $50,000. Can’t wait to see you all then! 🌸🌺🌸
En “The player’s table” Halsey compartirá créditos con la actriz Sydney Sweeney, de quien se hizo muy buena amiga luego de que ésta fuera la estrella de su videoclip “Graveyard” el año pasado.
View this post on Instagram
I am the luckiest girl in the world because I get to make my acting debut with my favorite human-being @sydney_sweeney , on a tv adaptation of an amazing book by @jessicagoodman , to be written/adapted + directed by one of the greatest @annabelleattanasio and wildest of all I will also be a PRODUCER on the series with some of my idols JEAN-MARC VALLÉE + NATHAN ROSS @crazyrosefilms with Sydney’s Fifty-Fifty Films @fiftyfiftyfilms ! You guys are gonna fall in love with The Players Table. I simply cannot wait…. photos by @samdameshek
Rosalía presume su sostén negro en plena calle, al posar como toda una modelo
En ropa interior, la hermana de Karol G muestra su imagen más sensual
A sus 61 años, Maribel Guardia posa en el gimnasio, usando un enterizo negro y dejando ver un tatuaje
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email