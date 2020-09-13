Entretenimiento

La sexy nieta que “El Puma” no quiere conocer asombra mostrando su exuberante cuerpo en bikini

Aunque canta, Galilea López Morillo no desea dedicarse al espectáculo
José Luis Rodríguez, "El Puma".
Foto: Getty Images / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

En medio de la polémica generada por las declaraciones de Liliana y Lilibeth Morillo, hijas del cantante José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma”, un nombre ha salido a relucir, el de Galilea López Morillo, una bella chica de 24 años que trabaja en Bienes Raíces.

Aunque canta, Galilea (hija de Liliana) no desea dedicarse al espectáculo; sin embargo, tiene más de 66 mil seguidores en Instagram, y han llamado la atención las fotos que ha publicado, en las que presume su belleza usando bikinis y paseando en bicicleta.

You know it was a great day when you got 2 posts! 🥰 Didn’t want to choose one, so I’m just posting all of them 😄 I’m getting tired of editing my pictures so prepare to see me more often 😅 Here’s a series of me @ my favorite place 💙🌊 ~~~ ¡Sabes que fue un dia maravilloso cuando tienes 2 publicaciones! 🥰 No quería elegir una, así que las estoy publicando todas 😄 Me estoy cansando de editar mis fotos, así que prepárate para verme con más frecuencia 😅 Aquí hay una serie de mí en mi lugar favorito 💙🌊 • • • #playa #sol #arena #sunnyday #beach #sundayfunday #tan #sun #sundaymood☀️ #miamibeach #miami #beachvibes #beachday #relax #serenity #natural #sleepy #life #blessed #milugarfavorito #myfavoriteplace

🌼 𝘗𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘭𝘪𝘧𝘦. – 𝘑𝘰𝘯𝘪 𝘌𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘬𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘛𝘢𝘥𝘢 🌼 • • • Even though things are so dull all over the world right now, I’ve taken this time to tune in with myself & bring some color into my life. I find myself a lot more grateful for the little things. Taking out my bike today & seeing families be together felt so nostalgic, took me back to the old days. Make the best out of tough situations, it’s all in the mind! 🧠♥️ • • • #saturdayvibes #saturday #potd #quarantine #quarantinelife #nature #ilovetheoutdoors #outdoors #cycling #bike #perspective #allinthemind #mentalhealth #miami #florida

Recientemente, en un programa de televisión se dio a conocer que, aunque Galilea López intentó a contactar a su famoso abuelo por teléfono, éste cortó la llamada, negándose a conocerla.

𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐦𝐲 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞… – 𝐖𝐡𝐨’𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐞? • • • Posting this #tbt as a reminder to myself that I’m capable of anything I put my mind to! Was about 20lbs lighter here & SO close to my goal weight, but of course I fell off. Made a promise to myself that I’m not stopping untill I reach my goals, not just physically but in every aspect. Time to surpass my expectations & come back better than ever! 👏🏻 • • • #thursday #thursdaymotivation #thursdaythoughts #thursdayvibes #selflove #bodylove #goals #expectations #body #curvygirl #bodypositive #loveyourself #pushyourself #pushpastyourlimits #latina #venezolana #miami #florida #miamibeach

🏖 sᴏʟ, ᴘʟᴀʏᴀ ʏ ᴀʀᴇɴᴀ ☀️ • • • Had a ball at the beach today! 🤪 I believe the ocean has powers, I always have. Perfect beach days like today leave me feeling cleansed, recharged & content with life! Sometimes we need to stop and smell the roses… or the ocean breeze 😌🌊 • • • #sunday #sundayfunday #sundaymood #beach #ocean #beachball #sun #enjoy #life #lifestyle #happy #thickwomen #curvy #curvygirl #latina #miami #miamibeach #florida #explore

